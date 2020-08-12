Provident Financial Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 82.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. 621,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $965.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.