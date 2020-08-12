Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a $300.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $850.06.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $169.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,543.40. The stock had a trading volume of 801,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,172,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,346.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $876.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.66 billion, a PE ratio of 817.80, a PEG ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.21, for a total value of $4,350,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,493,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total value of $38,939,897.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,367.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,377 shares of company stock worth $65,858,774. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

