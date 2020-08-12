Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.68. 228,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,167. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25. The company has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

