Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 27,689 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 797,029 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,689 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,141,000. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,651,852. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

