Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,900 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $2,278,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,747,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,245,000 after buying an additional 657,100 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 462,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,499,074. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

