Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 18.5% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 40.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $4,191,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $176.87. 894,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,662,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.72. The company has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

