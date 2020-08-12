QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,030 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after buying an additional 287,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after acquiring an additional 751,290 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after acquiring an additional 571,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $560,068,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $519,692,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,802,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $116.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.