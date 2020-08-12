Quartix Holdings PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 3.37 (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.37 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:QTX traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 355 ($4.64). 14,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Quartix has a 1-year low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 322.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.35. The firm has a market cap of $170.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42.

Get Quartix alerts:

Quartix (LON:QTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 7.52 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QTX shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Quartix

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.