Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of QUOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.42.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $80,987.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,071 shares in the company, valued at $488,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $64,157.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 316,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,031 shares of company stock valued at $218,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 63.5% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,400,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,091 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 321.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,931 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 29.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,575,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,800 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 72.4% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 429,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 180,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,733,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 147,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

