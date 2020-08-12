RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Posts Earnings Results

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 130.46% and a negative net margin of 732.37%.

NYSE RMED traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,300. RA Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.76.

RMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.45.

In related news, Director Richard Mejia, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,851. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $63,600. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

