RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 732.37% and a negative return on equity of 130.46%.

Shares of RMED stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 124,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,300. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. RA Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMED shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RA Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

In other RA Medical Systems news, Director Richard Mejia, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,851. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $63,600 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

