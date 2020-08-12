RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Announces Earnings Results

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. RADA Electronic Ind. updated its FY 2020

Shares of RADA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. 9,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,337. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.60 million, a PE ratio of -183.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RADA. ValuEngine upgraded RADA Electronic Ind. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded RADA Electronic Ind. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

