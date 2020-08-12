Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.
Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.
Shares of RTX stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.05.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
