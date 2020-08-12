Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.05.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

