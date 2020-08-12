Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Much of the stock’s momentum is driven by a robust second-quarter 2020, buoyed by efforts to address pandemic-related challenges. Same-store sales were robust in the quarter. Disciplined operating expense, gains from a pullback in traditional lending and impressive e-commerce business are aiding the company’s performance. However, it witnessed softness in its Mexico segment and higher operating costs in the quarter. Nevertheless, management reaffirmed sales and earnings view, while raised free cash flow projection for 2020. Further, it expects e-commerce business to account for more than 25% of sales by this year. Going forward, continuous expansion of technology, strength in its resilient model and focus on innovation poise the company well for future.”

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCII. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. 15,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.