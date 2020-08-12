Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 256,045 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 133.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,045 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 3.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,383,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,299,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 175,303 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,814,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 898,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 803,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 796,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 130,762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 394,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,238. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

