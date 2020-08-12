Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.12 on Wednesday, hitting $265.19. 43,104,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,293,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $274.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.