Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in McKesson by 254.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 75.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,096 shares of company stock worth $1,560,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $151.31. 892,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

