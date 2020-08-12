Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,609 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,443,000 after buying an additional 1,741,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after buying an additional 602,047 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.24. 2,645,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

