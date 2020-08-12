Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 31,465,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,463,996. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

