Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,334 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,730,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,905,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,846. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

