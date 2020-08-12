Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 117.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.43. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

