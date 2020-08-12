Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,649. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99.

