Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 32,185 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

