Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after buying an additional 1,373,135 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,960,000 after buying an additional 1,135,106 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,058,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,581,000 after buying an additional 1,051,473 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 994,366 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,704,389 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41.

