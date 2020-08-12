Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,695 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,584,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,132. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $268.00 and a 1 year high of $345.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.69 and a 200-day moving average of $308.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.21.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

