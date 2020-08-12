Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

VOO traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

