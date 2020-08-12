Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,209 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.79. 12,203,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.13. The firm has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a PE ratio of -212.15, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.