Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIGL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of RIGL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 70,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,042. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $441.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

