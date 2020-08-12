Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.31 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

