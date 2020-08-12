Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON RDSA traded up GBX 45.40 ($0.59) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,220.20 ($15.95). 4,589,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,263.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,464.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.48. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,417 ($31.60).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RDSA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($22.23) to GBX 1,600 ($20.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,360 ($17.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.57) to GBX 1,700 ($22.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,761.30 ($23.03).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.