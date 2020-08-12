Royal Dutch Shell Plc Plans Dividend of $0.16 (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RDSB traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,171.40 ($15.31). 4,914,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,641 ($34.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,207 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,420.55.

Several brokerages have commented on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.23) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.92) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.78) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,812.95 ($23.70).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

