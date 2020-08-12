RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPT Realty from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE RPT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. 18,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,595. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $531.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPT Realty news, Director Richard L. Federico purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,399.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $17,797,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in RPT Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 68,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the period.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

