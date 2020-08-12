Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Target worth $65,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 154.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $496,529,000 after buying an additional 202,855 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after buying an additional 757,376 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Target by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after buying an additional 2,052,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Target by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,039,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,549,000 after buying an additional 469,840 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.50. The stock had a trading volume of 293,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,026. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.81. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $81.05 and a 1-year high of $134.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

