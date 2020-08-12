Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $81.10 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 642,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $81,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 60.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,993,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 157.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.3% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.09. 80,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day moving average is $127.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

