Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $86.86 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $86,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 401,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,499,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

