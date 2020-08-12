Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $91,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.85. The stock had a trading volume of 61,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.32. The stock has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

