Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 233,788 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 233,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $80,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.2% in the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 23,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.12. 846,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,811,138. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

