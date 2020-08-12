Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 50,318 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,318 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $70,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,229 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.1% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 284,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 67,394 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 58.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 430,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 157,871 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 121,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,986 shares of company stock valued at $10,982,425. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

