Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Announces Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sachem Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sachem Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

