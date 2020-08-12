Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.68.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. 14,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.47 and a beta of 2.16. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $569,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,251,237.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $553,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,915. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,008 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,164,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 865.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 104,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

