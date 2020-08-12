salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.52. 290,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,338. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $209.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,826,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total value of $2,961,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,928,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,244,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 706,614 shares of company stock valued at $132,534,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

