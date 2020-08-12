Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Salisbury Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $104.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.21%. Analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

SAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

