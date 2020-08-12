Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,501.24. 45,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,485.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,378.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.