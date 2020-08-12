Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.65 on Tuesday, hitting $201.44. 457,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,916,807. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $391.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

