Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

FB stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.01. 800,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,297,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $751.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

