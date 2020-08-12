Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,244 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of PG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.76. The stock had a trading volume of 254,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

