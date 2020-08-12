Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SDGR stock opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. Schrodinger has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

