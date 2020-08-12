Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 103,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 115.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,561. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

