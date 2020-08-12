SCP Investment LP Buys Shares of 2,500 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Chevron accounts for 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after buying an additional 522,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,208,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,536,798,000 after buying an additional 1,096,715 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 409,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334,229. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The firm has a market cap of $167.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

