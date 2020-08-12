SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 5.26%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

